Vincent Heidt, 98, Delavan, died Tuesday, Oct. 18, at home. Services will be at 11 a.m. Thursday, Oct. 27, at St. Andrew's Catholic Church, Delavan. Visitation will be from 10 a.m. until the time of services Oct. 27 at the church. Monroe Funeral Home, Delavan, is assisting the family.

Kay F.E. Nodolf, 83, Milton, died Saturday, Oct. 15, at Agrace Center for Hospice & Palliative Care, Janesville. Services will be at 11 a.m. Friday, Oct. 28, at First Lutheran Church, Janesville. Visitation will be from 5 to 7 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 27, at Albrecht Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Milton, and from 10 a.m. until the time of services Oct. 28 at the church.