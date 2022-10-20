Vincent Heidt, 98, Delavan, died Tuesday, Oct. 18, at home. Services will be at 11 a.m. Thursday, Oct. 27, at St. Andrew's Catholic Church, Delavan. Visitation will be from 10 a.m. until the time of services Oct. 27 at the church. Monroe Funeral Home, Delavan, is assisting the family.
Kay F.E. Nodolf, 83, Milton, died Saturday, Oct. 15, at Agrace Center for Hospice & Palliative Care, Janesville. Services will be at 11 a.m. Friday, Oct. 28, at First Lutheran Church, Janesville. Visitation will be from 5 to 7 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 27, at Albrecht Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Milton, and from 10 a.m. until the time of services Oct. 28 at the church.
Richard C. "Dick" Greve, 86, Janesville, died Wednesday, Oct. 19, at home. Arrangements are pending. Schneider Funeral Home & Crematory, Janesville, is assisting the family.
Tedd R. Malter, 67, Janesville, died Oct. 9 at home. Memorial services will be at 11 a.m. Sunday, Oct. 23, at Midwest Christian Center, Janesville. Brian G. Mark Funeral & Cremation Care, Beloit, is assisting the family.
Dilan Edward John Grochola, 21, Milton, died Wednesday, Oct. 19, at home. Services will be at 2 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 23, at Henke-Clarson Funeral Home, Janesville. Visitation will be from noon until the time of services Oct. 23 at the funeral home.
