Marilyn M. Brandl, 81, Clinton, died Tuesday, Oct. 19, at home. Arrangements are pending. Brian G. Mark Funeral & Cremation Care, Clinton, is assisting the family.
Edgar J. Hobbs Jr., 81, Janesville, died Monday, Oct. 18, at Alden Meadow Park, Clinton. Services will be at noon Friday, Oct. 22, at Faith Lutheran Church, Janesville. Visitation will be from 10 a.m. until the time of services Oct. 22 at the church. Henke-Clarson Funeral Home, Janesville, is assisting the family.
Thomas C. Holmes, 82, Rockton, Illinois, died Tuesday, Oct. 19, at home. Arrangements are pending. Brian G. Mark Funeral & Cremation Care, Beloit, is assisting the family.
Judy A. (Anderson) Koehn, 79, Lake Geneva, died Friday, Oct. 15, at home. Visitation will be from 3 to 6 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 26, at Steinke-Lazarczyk Family Funeral Home, Lake Geneva.
James "Jim" Mattison, 91, Orfordville, died Wednesday, Oct. 20, at SSM Health St. Mary's Hospital-Janesville. Arrangements are pending. Brian G. Mark Funeral & Cremation Care, Beloit, is assisting the family.
Julie Pounder, 67, Beloit, died Tuesday, Oct. 19, at Autumn Lakes, Beloit. Arrangements are pending. Hansen-Gravitt Funeral Home, Beloit, is assisting the family.
Ronald Alfred Rice, 77, Lake Geneva, died Oct. 5 at Aurora Lakeland Medical Center, Elkhorn. Services will be at 3 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 23, at Derrick Funeral Home, Lake Geneva. Visitation will be from 1 p.m. until the time of services Oct. 23 at the funeral home.
