Randall L. "Randy" Dobson, 72, Janesville, died Thursday, Oct. 14, at Mercyhealth Hospital and Trauma Center, Janesville. No public services will be held. Henke-Clarson Funeral Home, Janesville, assisted the family.
Gary Farrington, 78, Beloit, died Sept. 29 in Beloit. Memorial services will be at 11 a.m., Saturday, Oct. 23, at Overflowing Cup Total Life Center, Beloit. Hansen-Gravitt Funeral Home, Beloit, is assisting the family.
Betty A. Hanson, 82, Beloit, died Saturday, Oct. 16, at Green Knolls, Beloit. Arrangements are pending. Rosman Uehling Kinzer Funeral Home, Beloit, is assisting the family.
Michael McFarlin, 61, South Beloit, Illinois, died Saturday, Oct. 16, at Javon Bea Hospital, Rockford, Illinois. Arrangements are pending. Brian G. Mark Funeral & Cremation Care, Beloit, is assisting the family.
Richard Wixom, 92, Janesville, died Sunday, Oct. 17, at Agrace Hospice & Palliative Care, Fitchburg. Services will be at 11 a.m. Friday, Oct. 29, at Nativity of Mary Catholic Church, Janesville. Visitation will be from 4 to 7 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 28, at Schneider Funeral Home & Crematory, Janesville, and from 10 a.m. until the time of services Oct. 29 at the church.
Royce Zimmer, 57, Janesville, died Thursday, Oct. 14, at home. Service will be at 11 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 30, at Schneider Funeral Home & Crematory, Janesville.
