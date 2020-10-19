Leo George "Lee" Marklein, 87, Janesville, died Sunday, Oct. 18, at Agrace HospiceCare, Fitchburg. Arrangements are pending. Henke-Clarson Funeral Home, Janesville, is assisting the family.
