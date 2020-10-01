Robert T. “Bob” Altmann, 83, Janesville, died Wednesday, Sept. 30, in Janesville. Celebration of life will be from 4 to 6 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 6, at Whitcomb-Lynch Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Janesville.
Sharon M. Danielson, 73, Edgerton, died Wednesday, Sept. 30, at home. Services will be at noon Monday, Oct. 5, at St. Joseph Catholic Church, Edgerton. Visitation will be from 10 a.m. until the time of services Oct. 5 at the church. Apfel-Ehlert Funeral Home, Edgerton, is assisting the family.
Carolyn J. (Smitley) Brown, 76, Milton, died Monday, Sept. 28, at home. Private services will be held. Visitation will be from 2 to 4 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 4, at Albrecht Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Milton.
Dorothy M. “Dot” Weber, 92, Janesville, died Thursday, Oct. 1, at Mercyhealth Hospital and Trauma Center, Janesville. Celebration of life will be at 11 a.m. Thursday, Oct. 8, at the Life Celebration Center at Schneider Funeral Home, Janesville.