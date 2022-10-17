Maureen Bailey-McCawley, 65, South Beloit, Illinois, died Saturday, Oct. 15, at home. Services will be at 11 a.m. Thursday, Oct. 20, at Brian G. Mark Funeral Home, Beloit. Visitation will be from 10 a.m. until the time of services Oct. 20 at the funeral home.

Carey A. Burkhard, 68, Janesville, died Thursday, Oct. 13, at home. Memorial services will be at 3 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 27, at Schneider Funeral Home & Crematory, Janesville. Visitation will be from 2 p.m. until the time of services Oct. 27 at the funeral home.