Maureen Bailey-McCawley, 65, South Beloit, Illinois, died Saturday, Oct. 15, at home. Services will be at 11 a.m. Thursday, Oct. 20, at Brian G. Mark Funeral Home, Beloit. Visitation will be from 10 a.m. until the time of services Oct. 20 at the funeral home.
Carey A. Burkhard, 68, Janesville, died Thursday, Oct. 13, at home. Memorial services will be at 3 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 27, at Schneider Funeral Home & Crematory, Janesville. Visitation will be from 2 p.m. until the time of services Oct. 27 at the funeral home.
John B. Crull, 70, Evansville, died Oct. 10 at Albany Oaks Assisted Living, Albany. Services will be at noon Saturday, Oct. 22, at 12000 Highway 14, Evansville. Visitation will be from 10 a.m. until the time of services Oct. 22 at the address above. Ward-Hurtley Funeral Home, Evansville, is assisting the family.
Ruth Marie (Breunig) Kolpack, 78, Beloit, died Sunday Oct. 16, at home. Arrangements are pending. Hansen-Gravitt Funeral Home, Beloit, is assisting the family.
Lavina E. Leger, 85, Evansville, died Friday, Oct. 14, at Evansville Manor, Evansville. Private services will be held. Henke-Clarson Funeral Home, Janesville, is assisting the family.
Kay F.E. Nodolf, 85, Milton, died Saturday, Oct. 15, at Agrace Center for Hospice & Palliative Care, Janesville. Arrangements are pending. Albrecht Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Milton, is assisting the family.
Jack G. Wilkerson, 85, Janesville, died Sunday, Oct. 16, at home. No services will be held. Schneider Funeral Home & Crematory, Janesville, is assisting the family.
Sign up for our Obituaries newsletter
Receive a daily list of obituaries delivered right to your inbox by 7 a.m. Monday-Friday.