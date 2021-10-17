Samantha Bender, 56, Janesville, died Monday, Oct. 11, at home. Services were held. Schneider Funeral Home & Crematory, Janesville, assisted the family.
Pamela L. "Pam" (Merchant) Clark, 62, Janesville, died Thursday, Oct. 14, at home. Memorial services will be at 11 a.m. Monday, Oct. 25, at Apfel Wolfe Funeral Home, Janesville. Visitation will be from 9:30 am. until the time of services Oct 25 at the funeral home.
Michael J. Darre, 71, Williams Bay, died Oct. 10 at Mercyhealth Hospital and Trauma Center, Janesville. Services will be at 11 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 23, at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, Elkhorn. Visitation will be from 10 a.m. until the time of services Oct. 23 at the church.
Frank T. Drohner, II, 81, Elkhorn, died Monday, Oct. 11, at home. Private services will be held. Steinke-Lazarczyk Family Funeral Home, Lake Geneva, is assisting the family.
George W. Grundy, 78, Beloit, died Friday, Oct. 15, at home. Arrangements are pending. Hansen-Gravitt Funeral Home, Beloit, is assisting the family.
Ruth Joan "Joan" Lyke, 94, Milton, died Saturday, Oct. 16, at home. Services will be at 11 a.m. Friday, Oct. 22, at Central Lutheran Church, Edgerton. Visitation will be from 9:30 a.m. until the time of services Oct. 22 at the church. Albrecht Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Edgerton, is assisting the family.
Jim Navin, 83, Lyons, died Friday, Oct. 15, at Hospice Alliance, Pleasant Prairie. Services will be at 10 a.m. Tuesday, Oct. 19, at St. Francis de Sales Catholic Church, Lake Geneva. Visitation will from 4 to 8 p.m. Monday, Oct. 18, at Derrick Funeral Home, Lake Geneva.
Michael Raiche, 50, Janesville, died Friday, Oct. 15, at Mercyhealth Hospital and Trauma Center, Janesville. No services are planned. Schneider Funeral Home & Crematory, Janesville, is assisting the family.
John Theron Schroeder, 47, Janesville, died Thursday, Oct. 14, at Mercyhealth Hospital and Trauma Center, Janesville. Services will be at 11 a.m. Friday, Oct. 22, at St. Matthew Evangelical Church, Janesville. Visitation will be from 4 to 7 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 21, at Schneider Funeral Home & Crematory, Janesville, and from 9:30 a.m. until the time of services Oct. 22 at the church.
Alan Edward Smith, 87, Janesville, died Oct. 4 in Foley, Alabama. Memorial services will be at a later date.
Wesley R. Stibbe, 74, Janesville, died Friday, Oct. 15, at home. Services will be at 11 a.m. Wednesday, Oct. 20, at Apfel Wolfe Funeral Home, Janesville. Visitation will be from 9:30 a.m. until the time of services Wednesday at the funeral home.