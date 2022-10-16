John R. Bromfield, 85, Delavan, died Oct. 6 at home. Celebration of life will be from 3 to 6:30 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 22, at Abbey Yacht Club, Fontana. Monroe Funeral Home, Delavan, is assisting the family.

Sammie Mae (Etchin) Brown, 74, Beloit, died Friday, Oct. 14, at Our House Memory Care, Whitewater. Arrangements are pending. Hansen-Gravitt Funeral Home, Beloit, is assisting the family.