John R. Bromfield, 85, Delavan, died Oct. 6 at home. Celebration of life will be from 3 to 6:30 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 22, at Abbey Yacht Club, Fontana. Monroe Funeral Home, Delavan, is assisting the family.
Sammie Mae (Etchin) Brown, 74, Beloit, died Friday, Oct. 14, at Our House Memory Care, Whitewater. Arrangements are pending. Hansen-Gravitt Funeral Home, Beloit, is assisting the family.
Mary Kay (Quigley) Crary, 77, Avoca, formerly Edgerton, died Friday, Oct. 14, at home. Memorial services will be at 5 p.m. Friday, Oct. 21, at Apfel-Ehlert Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Edgerton. Visitation will be from 3 p.m. until the time of services Friday at the funeral home.
Ray Freiwald, 84, Janesville, died Monday, Oct. 10, at Mercyhealth Hospital and Trauma Center, Janesville. Private services were held. Apfel Wolfe Funeral Home, Janesville, assisted the family.
Lloyd S. “Steve” Gunderson, 73, Janesville, died Friday, Oct. 14, at SSM Health St. Mary’s Hospital-Janesville. Services will be at 11 a.m. Friday, Oct. 21, at Apfel Wolfe Funeral Home, Janesville. Visitation will be from 4 to 7 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 20, and from 10 a.m. until the time of services Oct. 21 at the funeral home.
Wayne M. Heglund, 75, Clinton, died Thursday, Oct. 13, at Azura Memory Care, Beloit. Arrangements are pending. Brian G. Mark Funeral & Cremation Care, Clinton, is assisting the family.
Steven E. Kane, 60, Janesville, died Friday, Oct. 14, at home. Celebration of life will be at a later date. Apfel Wolfe Funeral Home, Janesville, is assisting the family.
James R. Louis, 58, Janesville, died Thursday, Oct. 13, at home. No services will be held. Schneider Funeral Home & Crematory, Janesville, is assisting the family.
Maureen Bailey McCawley, 65, South Beloit, Illinois, died Saturday, Oct. 15, at home. Arrangements are pending. Brian G. Mark Funeral & Cremation Care, Beloit, is assisting the family.
Dorothy Evelyn Mishler, 97, Janesville, died Friday, Oct. 14, at Oak Park Place, Janesville. Services will be at 11 a.m. Tuesday, Oct. 25, at First Lutheran Church, Janesville. Visitation will be from 10 a.m. until the time of services Oct. 25 at the church. Henke-Clarson Funeral Home, Janesville, is assisting the family.
Nancy J. (Conway) Nienhuis, 89, Janesville, died Thursday, Oct. 13, at Cedar Crest, Janesville. Services will be at 11 a.m. Friday, Oct. 21, at Cargill United Methodist Church, Janesville. Visitation will be from 9:30 a.m. until the time of services Oct. 21 at the church. Henke-Clarson Funeral Home, Janesville, is assisting the family.
Kathryn “Kay” Schroeder, 92, Janesville, died Oct. 8 at SSM Health St. Mary’s Hospital-Janesville. Memorial services will be at 11 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 22, at Bethel Baptist Church, Janesville. Visitation will be from 10 a.m. until the time of services Oct. 22 at church. Apfel Wolfe Funeral Home, Janesville, is assisting the family.
David W. Sessler, 72, Janesville, died Thursday, Oct. 13, at Oak Park Place, Janesville. Arrangements are pending. Schneider Funeral Home & Crematory, Janesville, is assisting the family.
Virginia L. Sime, 93, Evansville, died Friday, Oct. 14, at home. Services will be at 2 p.m. Monday, Oct. 24, at Cooksville Lutheran Church, Cooksville. Visitation will be from 1 p.m. until the time of services Oct. 24 at the church. Ward-Hurtley Funeral Home, Evansville, is assisting the family.
Patricia Wentz, 54, Janesville, died Oct. 8 at Mercyhealth Hospital and Trauma Center, Janesville. No services are planned. Apfel Wolfe Funeral Home, Janesville, is assisting the family.
William R. White, 87, Janesville, died Saturday, Oct. 15, at Huntington Memory Care, Janesville. Services will be at 11 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 22, at St. John Vianney Catholic Church, Janesville. Visitation will be from 10 a.m. until the time of services Oct. 22 at the church. Henke-Clarson Funeral Home, Janesville, is assisting the family.
