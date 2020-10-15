Gerald "Jerry" Clifton, 81, Afton, WI, died October 13, 2020, at home. Funeral services will be 10:30 a.m. on Tuesday, October 20, 2020 in the Daley Murphy Wisch & Associates Funeral Home and Crematorium. Visitation will be from 5 to 7 p.m. Monday in the funeral home.
Gary J Calkins, 55, of Janesville, died October 14, 2020, at home. A memorial visitation will be held from 1 PM until 3 PM on Saturday, Oct 24th at SCHNEIDER FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORY.
George David Patrick, 77, Edgerton, died October 14, 2020, at Mercy Hospital. Private family services will be held. Albrecht Funeral Homes & Cremation Services, Edgerton are assisting the family.
Donald Lee Quarterman, 73, janesville, died October 14, 2020, at his home. Funeral arrangements are pending at Henke-Clarson Funeral Home, Janesville.