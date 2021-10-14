Robert Allen "Bob" Bramer, 76, Elkhorn, died Sept. 29 at Golden Years, Walworth. Memorial services will be at 11 a.m. Monday, Oct. 18, at St. john's Lutheran Church, Elkhorn. Celebration of life will be from noon to 4 p.m. Oct. 18 at Monte Carlo Room, Elkhorn. Haase-Lockwood & Associates Funeral Home & Crematory, Elkhorn, is assisting the family.
Patricia L. Guernsey, 85, Janesville, died Wednesday, Oct. 13, at SSM Health St. Mary's Hospital-Madison. No services are planned. Schneider Funeral Home & Crematory, Janesville, is assisting the family.
Joseph O. Henn, 69, Evansville and Roxbury, died Sept. 14 at University Hospital, Madison. Celebration of life will be from 1 to 4 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 23, at Ward-Hurtley Funeral Home, Evansville.
James E "Jim" Jacobson, 88, Janesville, died Wednesday, Oct. 13, at Cedar Crest, Janesville. Arrangements are pending. Apfel Wolfe Funeral Home, Janesville, is assisting the family.
Barbara G. Nightingale, 73, Janesville, died Wednesday, Oct. 13, at home. Private services will be held. Apfel Wolfe Funeral Home, Janesville, is assisting the family.
Charlotte Marion "Mickey" Peterson, 73, Evansville, died Tuesday, Oct. 12, at Mercyhealth Hospital and Trauma Center, Janesville. Private services will be held. Ward-Hurtley Funeral Home, Evansville, is assisting the family.
Jack Street, 92, Beloit, died Sept. 12 in Beloit. Memorial services will be at 1 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 30, at Beloit College. Attendees must RSVP by calling 1-608-363-2667 by Friday, Oct 22. Hansen-Gravitt Funeral Home, Beloit, is assisting the family.
Richard "Rick" Swinconos, 79, Clinton, died Thursday, Oct. 14, at Mercyhealth Hospital and Trauma Center, Janesville. Arrangements are pending. Brian G. Mark Funeral & Cremation Care, Clinton, is assisting the family.
Sherlie J. Thorson, 84, Delavan, formerly Elkhorn, died Wednesday, Oct. 13, at Ridgestone Village, Delavan. Arrangements are pending. Monroe Funeral Home, Delavan, is assisting the family.
