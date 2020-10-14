David M. Hill, 71, Janesville, died Tuesday, Oct. 13, at home. Celebration of life will be at a later time. Schneider Funeral Home & Crematory, Janesville, is assisting the family.
Cristobal Martinez-Polanco, 57, Beloit, died Sunday, Oct. 11, at Beloit Memorial Hospital, Beloit. Private services were held. Hansen-Gravitt Funeral Home, Beloit, assisted the family.
Orpha "Jean" Roberts, 86, Janesville, died Wednesday, Oct. 14, at St. Elizabeth Manor, Footville. Private services will be held. Schneider Funeral Home & Crematory, Janesville, is assisting the family.
Donald C. VanAntwerp, 87, Delavan, died Tuesday, Oct. 13, at Lakeland Health Care Center, Elkhorn. No services are planned. Betzer Family Funeral Home, Delavan, is assisting the family.
Beverly White, 77, Janesville, died Wednesday, Oct. 14, at SSM Health St. Mary's Hospital-Janesville. Private services will be held. Schneider Funeral Home & Crematory, Janesville, is assisting the family.