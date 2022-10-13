Lucielle “Lucy” C. Dewey, 77, Janesville, died Thursday, Oct. 13, at home. Services will be at 11 a.m. Wednesday, Oct. 19, at St. Patrick’s Catholic Church, Janesville. Visitation will be from 10 a.m. until the time of services Oct. 19 at the church. Schneider Funeral Home & Crematory, Janesville, is assisting the family.
Mary Ina Foust, 77, Janesville, died Thursday, Oct. 13, at home. No services are planned. Schneider Funeral Home & Crematory, Janesville, is assisting the family.
Mark Hall Jr., 31, Janesville, died Oct. 2 at ThedaCare Regional Medical Center, Appleton. Services will be at noon Saturday, Oct. 15, at Beloit Life Center, Beloit. Visitation will be from 11 a.m. until the time of services Oct. 15 at the center. Foster Funeral & Cremation Service, Beloit, is assisting the family.
Vermon Lofton, Jr., 66, Beloit, died Monday, Oct. 10, at Froedtert Hospital, Wauwatosa. Services will be at noon Friday, Oct. 21, at Hansen-Gravitt Funeral Home, Beloit. Visitation will be from 11 a.m. until the time of services Oct. 21 at the funeral home.
Barbara J. (Linneman) McGrath, 90, Janesville, died Oct. 4 at SSM Health St. Mary’s Hospital-Janesville. Services will be at 11 a.m. Monday, Oct. 17, at Nativity of Mary Catholic Church, Janesville. Visitation will be from 10 a.m. until the time of services Oct. 17 at the church. Apfel Wolfe Funeral Home, Janesville, is assisting the family.
June A. (Arquette) Schuette, 98, Janesville, died Monday, Oct. 10, at Rock Haven Nursing Home, Janesville. Services will be at 11 a.m. Tuesday, Oct. 18, at Milton Lawns Memorial Park chapel, Janesville. Visitation will be from 10 a.m. until the time of services Oct. 18 at the chapel. Apfel Wolfe Funeral Home, Janesville, is assisting the family.
Janice M. Smith, 80, Delavan, died Tuesday, Oct. 11, at home. Arrangements are pending. Monroe Funeral Home, Delavan, is assisting the family.
Edward Updike, 87, Janesville, died Sept. 7 SSM Health St. Mary’s Hospital-Janesville. Services will be at 11 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 22, at St. Mary Catholic Church, Milton. Visitation will be from 9:30 a.m. until the time of services Oct. 22 at the church. Albrecht Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Milton, is assisting the family.
