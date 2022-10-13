Lucielle “Lucy” C. Dewey, 77, Janesville, died Thursday, Oct. 13, at home. Services will be at 11 a.m. Wednesday, Oct. 19, at St. Patrick’s Catholic Church, Janesville. Visitation will be from 10 a.m. until the time of services Oct. 19 at the church. Schneider Funeral Home & Crematory, Janesville, is assisting the family.

Mary Ina Foust, 77, Janesville, died Thursday, Oct. 13, at home. No services are planned. Schneider Funeral Home & Crematory, Janesville, is assisting the family.