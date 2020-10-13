Lyle L. Phillips, 91, Edgerton, died October 11, 2020, Mercy Hospital. Services will be held at 11 a.m. on Thursday at St. Joseph Catholic Church. Visitation will be on Wednesday from 4 to 7 p.m. at Apfel Ehlert Funeral Home, Edgerton.
