Patricia A Torsini, 90, of Janesville, died October 3, 2022, at Mercyhealth Hospital, Janesville. A celebration of life service will be at 11 a.m., Tuesday, October 18th at Henke-Clarson Funeral Home. Visitation will be from 10 to 11 a.m. Oct. 18th at the funeral home.
Lenny D. Klem, 71, Venice, FL, died October 11, 2022, at Evansville Manor. SCHNEIDER FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORY is assisting the family. For online condolences and guestbook, please visit: www.schneiderfuneraldirectors.com.
Kodi R. Kieselburg, 28, of Delavan, died October 8, 2022, at Ascension Columbia St. Mary's Hospital in Milwaukee. A Memorial Service will be at 3pm on Tuesday, October 18 in the Daley Murphy Wisch Funeral Home, 2355 Cranston Rd., Beloit, WI. Visitation will be from 1pm until the time of service on Tuesday in the funeral home.
Vermon Lofton, Jr., 66, of Beloit, Wisconsin, died October 10, 2022, at Froedtert Hospital in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. Hansen-Gravitt Funeral Home, 424 Prospect Street, Beloit, Wisconsin 53511 in honored to be assisting the family.
William "Steve" S. Sathre, 62, of Janesville, died October 11, 2022, at home. A memorial visitation will be held from 4PM until 6PM on Monday, October 17, 2022 at SCHNEIDER FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORY.
