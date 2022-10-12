Patricia A Torsini, 90, of Janesville, died October 3, 2022, at Mercyhealth Hospital, Janesville. A celebration of life service will be at 11 a.m., Tuesday, October 18th at Henke-Clarson Funeral Home. Visitation will be from 10 to 11 a.m. Oct. 18th at the funeral home.

Lenny D. Klem, 71, Venice, FL, died October 11, 2022, at Evansville Manor.