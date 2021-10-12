Donald L. Fenrick Jr., 57, Janesville, died Monday, Oct. 11, at Agrace Center for Hospice & Palliative Care, Janesville. Visitation will be from 4 to 6 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 14, at Apfel Wolfe Funeral Home, Janesville.
J. Guadalupe "Lupe" Aguilar Mendoza, 52, Janesville, died Friday, Oct. 8, in Beloit. Services will be at 11 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 16, at St. Patrick's Catholic Church, Janesville. Visitation will be from 4 to 7 p.m. Friday, Oct. 15, at Schneider Funeral Home & Crematory, Janesville.
Jaime Aguilar Mendoza, 39, Beloit, died Friday, Oct. 8, at home. Services will be at 11 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 16, at St. Patrick's Catholic Church, Janesville. Visitation will be from 4 to 7 p.m. Friday, Oct. 15, at Schneider Funeral Home & Crematory, Janesville.
Patricia "Pat" Paulson, 83, Fontana, died Oct. 5 at Javon Bea Hospital, Rockford, Illinois. Private services were held. Derrick Funeral Home, Lake Geneva, assisted the family.
Ronald A. "Moe" Syverson, 81, Janesville, died Tuesday, Oct. 12, at Mercyhealth Hospital and Trauma Center, Janesville. Services will be at 11 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 16, at Apfel Wolfe Funeral Home, Janesville. Visitation will be from 9:30 a.m. until the time of services Oct. 16 at the funeral home.
Richard J. "Dick" Vinz, 77, Janesville, died Monday, Oct. 11, at home. Services will be at 11 a.m. Monday, Oct. 18, at Apfel Wolfe Funeral Home, Janesville. Visitation will be from 4 to 6 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 17, and from 10 to 11 a.m. Oct. 18 at the funeral home.
Henry “Hammer” Weberg, 87, Albany, died Aug. 21 at New Glarus Home, New Glarus. Services will be at 11 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 16, at Luther Valley Cemetery, Beloit. Ward-Hurtley Funeral Home, Evansville, is assisting the family.
Sign up for our Obituaries newsletter
Receive a daily list of obituaries delivered right to your inbox by 7 a.m. Monday-Friday.