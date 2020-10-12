John G. Fairchild, 88, Beloit, died Monday, Oct. 12, at home. Arrangements are pending. Brian G. Mark Funeral Home, Beloit, is assisting the family.
John E. Mulligan, 64, Delavan, died Sunday, Oct. 11, at Aurora Medical Center Summit, Oconomowoc. Celebration of life is pending. Monroe Funeral Home, Delavan, is assisting the family.
Donald Melvin Sanner, 75, Evansville, died Thursday, Oct. 8, at SSM Health St. Mary's Hospital-Janesville. Services will be at 1:30 p.m. Saturday, Oct.17, at Mount Hope Cemetery, Brooklyn. Visitation will be from 10 a.m. to noon Oct. 17 at Ward-Hurtley Funeral Home, Evansville.
Doris V. Statton, 98, Janesville, died Monday, Oct. 12, at Huntington Place, Janesville. Arrangements are pending. Brian G. Mark Funeral Home, Beloit, is assisting the family.
Eric G. Wagge, 53, Janesville, died Sunday, Oct. 11, at home. Private services will be held. Schneider Funeral Home & Crematory, Janesville, is assisting the family.
Kathern V. Ward, 83, Pell Lake and Delavan, died Nov. 13 at home. Services will be at 3 p.m. Friday, Oct. 16, at Linn-Hebron Cemetery in Hebron, Illinois. Steinke-Lazarczyk Family Funeral Home, Lake Geneva, is assisting the family.