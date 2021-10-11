Nancy Anderson, 86, Janesville, died Wednesday, Oct. 6, at Agrace Center for Hospice & Palliative Care, Janesville. Visitation will be from 5 to 7 p.m. Friday, Oct. 15, at Albrecht Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Edgerton.
Daniel R. "Dan" Beeler, 67, Beloit, died Sunday, Oct. 10, at Beloit Memorial Hospital, Beloit. Arrangements are pending. Brian G. Mark Funeral & Cremation Care, Beloit, is assisting the family.
Linda M. Fredell, 81, Janesville, died Friday, Oct. 8, at Delavan Health Services, Delavan. Services will be at 11:30 a.m. Friday, Oct. 15, at Henke-Clarson Funeral Home, Janesville. Visitation will be from 9:30 a.m. until the time of services Oct. 15 at the funeral home.
Layle F. Murphy Jr., 87, Footville, died Saturday, Oct. 9, at Beloit Memorial Hospital, Beloit. Private services will be at a later date. Newcomer Silverthorn Chapel on the Hill, Orfordville, is assisting the family.
Charles Pinson Sr., 83, Beloit, died Wednesday, Oct. 6, in Beloit. Services will be at 11 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 16, at New Zion Baptist Church, Beloit. Visitation will be from noon to 4 p.m. Friday, Oct. 15, at Hansen-Gravitt Funeral Home, Beloit.
Barbara Dianne Prochazka, 82, Edgerton, died Sunday, Oct. 10, at Stoughton Hospital, Stoughton. Private services will be held. Albrecht Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Edgerton, is assisting the family.
Wayne "Hammer" Weberg, 87, Albany, died Aug. 21 at New Glarus Home, New Glarus. Services will be at 11 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 16, at Luther Valley Cemetery, Beloit. Ward-Hurtley Funeral Home, Evansville, is assisting the family.
Sign up for our Obituaries newsletter
Receive a daily list of obituaries delivered right to your inbox by 7 a.m. Monday-Friday.