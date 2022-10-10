Dolores Bausum, 94, Beloit, died Oct. 3 at Riverside Terrace, town of Beloit. No services will be held. Daley Murphy Wisch & Associates Funeral Home and Crematorium, Beloit, assisted the family.

Dillan J. Blumer, 30, Janesville, died Friday, Oct. 7, in the town of Lima. Services will be at 11 a.m. Friday, Oct. 14, at Albrecht Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Milton. Visitation will be from 5 to 7 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 13, and from 10 a.m. until the time of services Oct. 14 at the funeral home.