Dolores Bausum, 94, Beloit, died Oct. 3 at Riverside Terrace, town of Beloit. No services will be held. Daley Murphy Wisch & Associates Funeral Home and Crematorium, Beloit, assisted the family.
Dillan J. Blumer, 30, Janesville, died Friday, Oct. 7, in the town of Lima. Services will be at 11 a.m. Friday, Oct. 14, at Albrecht Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Milton. Visitation will be from 5 to 7 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 13, and from 10 a.m. until the time of services Oct. 14 at the funeral home.
Dillon L. Dutcher, 31, Janesville, died Thursday, Oct. 6, in Janesville. Arrangements are pending. Albrecht Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Milton, is assisting the family.
Robert J. Dyer, 67, Janesville, died Saturday, Oct. 8, at Agrace Center for Hospice & Palliative Care, Janesville. Services will be at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 15, at Daley Murphy Wisch & Associates Funeral Home and Crematorium, Beloit. Visitation will be from 9:30 a.m. until the time of services Oct. 15 at the funeral home.
Rose Ann Roehl, 78, Milton, died Saturday, Oct. 8, at Rainbow Hospice Care, Johnson Creek. Visitation will be from 1 to 3 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 15, at Schneider Funeral Home & Crematory’s Life Celebration Center, Janesville.
Kathryn “Kay” (Mansur) Schroeder, 92, Janesville, died Saturday, Oct. 8, at SSM Health St. Mary’s Hospital-Janesville. Services will be at 11 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 22, at Bethel Baptist Church, Janesville. Visitation will be from 10 a.m. until the time of services Oct. 22 at the church. Apfel Wolfe Funeral Home, Janesville, is assisting the family.
