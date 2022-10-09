Bonnie L. Barclay, 71, Beloit, died Tuesday, Oct. 4, at home. Celebration of life will be from 5 to 7 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 11, at Brian G. Marke Funeral & Cremation Care, Beloit.

Matthew D. "Pud" Benedict, 42, Beloit, died Friday, Oct. 7, at Beloit Memorial Hospital, Beloit. Visitation will be from 1 to 3 p.m. Monday, Oct. 17, at Henke-Clarson Funeral Home, Janesville.