Bonnie L. Barclay, 71, Beloit, died Tuesday, Oct. 4, at home. Celebration of life will be from 5 to 7 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 11, at Brian G. Marke Funeral & Cremation Care, Beloit.
Matthew D. "Pud" Benedict, 42, Beloit, died Friday, Oct. 7, at Beloit Memorial Hospital, Beloit. Visitation will be from 1 to 3 p.m. Monday, Oct. 17, at Henke-Clarson Funeral Home, Janesville.
Ronald C. Benisch, 74, Fort Atkinson, died Saturday, Oct. 8, at Fort Health Care, Fort Atkinson. Celebration of life will be at a later date. Henke-Clarson Funeral Home, Janesville, is assisting the family.
Richard S. Brodie, 92, Janesville, died Thursday, Oct. 6, at home. Arrangements are pending. Apfel Wolfe Funeral Home, Janesville, is assisting the family.
John R. Bromfield, 85, Delavan, died Thursday, Oct. 6, at home. Arrangements are pending. Monroe Funeral Home, Delavan, is assisting the family.
Virginia Ann (Gilley) Forney, 79, Milton, died Sept. 30 at Agrace Hospice, Madison. Services will be at 2 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 16, at Rock Prairie Presbyterian Church, town of Johnstown. Visitation will be from 1 p.m. until the time of services Oct. 16th at the church. Henke-Clarson Funeral Home, Janesville, is assisting the family.
Albert N. Jenks, 86, Beloit, died Sunday, Oct. 9, at Fair Oaks Nursing Home, South Beloit, Illinois. Arrangements are pending. Brian G. Mark Funeral & Cremation Care, Beloit, is assisting the family.
Patricia L. "Patty" Miller, 82, Janesville, died Saturday, Oct. 8, at Cedar Crest, Janesvlle. Arrangements are pending. Schneider Funeral Home & Crematory, Janesville, is assisting the family.
Charline E. (Nance) Oas, 93, Janesville, died Friday, Oct. 7, at Rock Haven Nursing Home, Janesville. Services will be at 1:30 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 12, at Henke-Clarson Funeral Home, Janesville. Visitation will be from 12:30 p.m. until the time of services Oct. 12 at the funeral home.
Richard A. "Rick" Perkins, 58, Delavan, died Saturday, Oct. 8, at home. Services will be at 11 a.m. Friday, Oct. 14, at Monroe Funeral Home, Delavan. Visitation will be held from 9:30 a.m. until the time of the services Oct. 14 at the funeral home.
Franklin L. Stainbrook, 64, Clinton, died Saturday, Oct. 8, at home. Arrangements are pending. Brian G. Mark Funeral & Cremation Care, Clinton, is assisting the family.
David L. White, 63, Beloit, died Friday, Oct. 7, at The Bay at Beloit Health and Rehab, Beloit. Arrangements are pending. Brian G. Mark Funeral & Cremation Care, Beloit, is assisting the family.
