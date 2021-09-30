Patricia "Pat" (Stein) Babcock, 80, Delavan, died Saturday, Sept. 25, in Janesville. Services will be at Christ Episcopal Church, Delavan, at a later date. Betzer-Lazarczyk Family Funeral Home, Delavan, is assisting the family.
Glenwood R. "Glen" Bender, 78, Janesville, died Monday, Sept. 27, at Agrace Center for Hospice & Palliative Care, Janesville. Services will be at 11 a.m. Tuesday, Oct. 5, at Emerald Grove Cemetery, town of Bradford. Henke-Clarson Funeral Home, Janesville, is assisting the family.
Robert Chapin, 73, Janesville, died Thursday, Sept. 30, at home. No services are planned. Schneider Funeral Home & Crematory, Janesville, is assisting the family.
Gary R. Farrington, 78, Beloit, died Wednesday, Sept. 29, at Autumn Lake, Beloit. Arrangements are pending. Hansen-Gravitt Funeral Home, Beloit, is assisting the family.
Jeanette Logterman, 94, Delavan, died Thursday, Sept. 30, at Geneva Lake Manor, Lake Geneva. Arrangements are pending. Monroe Funeral Home, Delavan, is assisting the family.
Charlotte McWilliams, 94, Janesville, died Thursday, Sept. 30, at Mercyhealth Hospital and Trauma Center, Janesville. Arrangements are pending. Schneider Funeral Home & Crematory, Janesville, is assisting the family.
Kathleen "Peachy" (Hawver) Warfield, 80, Lake Geneva, died Sept. 18 at Zilber Family Hospice, Wauwatosa. Services will be at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, Oct. 5, at St. Francis de Sales Catholic Church, Lake Geneva. Visitation will be from 9:30 a.m. until the time of services Oct. 5 at the church. Derrick Funeral Home, Lake Geneva, is assisting the family.
Richard Winchell, 66, Oshkosh, died Friday, Sept. 24, at Aurora Medical Center, Oshkosh. Arrangements are pending. Fox Cities Funeral and Cremation Services, Oshkosh, is assisting the family.
Sign up for our Obituaries newsletter
Receive a daily list of obituaries delivered right to your inbox by 7 a.m. Monday-Friday.