John M. Byrum, 68, Janesville, died Tuesday, Sept. 29, at St. Elizabeth Nursing Home. A Celebration of Life will be at 1 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 10, at Mo’s Taasbag, a sports bar in Janesville. Visitation will be from 3 to 5 p.m. Friday, Oct. 9, at Henke-Clarson Funeral Home, Janesville.
Floyd J. Rozell, 85, Janesville, died Monday, Sept. 28, at home. No services or visitation will be held. Henke-Clarson Funeral Home, Janesville, is assisting the family.
Kathern V. Ward, 83, Pell Lake and Delavan, died Nov. 13, 2019, at home. Services will be at 3 p.m. Friday, Oct. 16, at the Linn-Hebron Cemetery. The Steinke-Lazarczyk Family Funeral Home, Lake Geneva, is serving the family.