Bonnie J. Brown, 70, Whitewater, died Thursday at Mercyhealth Hospital and Trauma Center, Janesville. Services will be at 11 a.m. Monday at Monroe Funeral Home, Delavan. Visitation will be from 10 a.m. until the time of services Monday at the funeral home.
Nancy K. Dammen, 74, Janesville, formerly of Clinton, died Wednesday at home. Private services will be at a later date.
Amber M. Klein, 37, Clinton, died Monday at SSM Health St. Mary’s Hospital-Madison. Arrangements are pending. Brian Mark Funeral Homes, Clinton, is assisting the family.
James F. Lundgren, 95, Janesville, died Wednesday at home. Services will be at 3 p.m. Friday, Nov. 23, at Whitcomb-Lynch Funeral Home, Janesville. Visitation will be from 2 p.m. until the time of services Nov. 23 at the funeral home.
David J. Thiele, 82, Whitewater, formerly of Allen’s Grove, died Thursday at Mercyhealth Hospital and Trauma Center, Janesville. Services will be at 4 p.m. Monday at Betzer Funeral Home, Delavan.
