Pansy E. “Pam” Francis, 84, Janesville, died Nov. 10 at Mercyhealth Hospital and Trauma Center, Janesville. Services will be at 11 a.m. Saturday, Dec.1, at Shelby Funeral Home, East Prairie, Missouri. Visitation will be from 9:30 a.m. until the time of services Dec. 1 at the funeral home. Whitcomb-Lynch Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Janesville, is assisting the family.
Aubri Arden Moore, 32, Janesville, died Wednesday at home. Services will be at 11 a.m. Wednesday at St. William Catholic Church, Janesville. Visitation will be from 4 to 7 p.m. Tuesday and from 10 a.m. until the time of services Wednesday at the church. Apfel Ehlert Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Edgerton, is assisting the family.
Jose Carrera Reyes, 49, Beloit, died Wednesday at Beloit Memorial Hospital, Beloit. Arrangements are pending. Brian G. Mark Funeral Home, Beloit, is assisting the family
Leslie A. Weerts, 76, Elkhorn, died Friday at Holton Manor, Elkhorn. Services will be at 5 p.m. Tuesday at Our Redeemer Lutheran Church, Delavan. Visitation will be from 3 p.m. until the time of services Tuesday at the church. Monroe Funeral Home, Delavan, is assisting the family.
