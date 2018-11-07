Charles “Tom” Coe, 74, Whitewater, died Wednesday, Oct. 24, in Summit. Services will be at 6 p.m. Friday at the Whitewater Fire Department, Whitewater. Visitation will be from 3 p.m. until the time of services Friday at the department. Nitardy Funeral Homes, Whitewater, is assisting the family.
Derrick B. Eastman, 34, Edgerton, died Sunday at home. Services will be at 5:30 p.m. Friday at Apfel Ehlert Funeral Home & Cremation Service, Edgerton. Visitation will be from 3 p.m. until the time of services Friday at the funeral home.
Rolland Elmer ”Rollie” Devlin, 93, Evansville, died Tuesday at Mercyhealth Hospital and Trauma Center, Janesville. Services will be at 11:30 a.m. Saturday at St. John’s Lutheran Church, Evansville. Visitation will be from 9 a.m. until the time of services Saturday at the church. Ward-Hurtley Funeral Home, Evansville, is assisting the family.
April Guthrie, 47, Beloit, died Sunday in Beloit. A celebration of life will be from 1 to 3 p.m. Friday at Schneider Funeral Home & Crematory, Janesville.
Eliga Roach Sr., 91, Pell Lake, died Saturday at home. Services will be at 12:30 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 14, at Steinke-Lazarczyk Funeral Home, Lake Geneva. Visitation will be from 10 a.m. until the time of services Nov. 14 at the funeral home. Steinke-Lazarczyk Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Lake Geneva, is assisting the family.
Diane A. (Krusick) Stanik-Martin, 87, Greenfield, died Friday at Zilber Family Hospice, Wauwatosa. Services will be at 11 a.m. today at St. Charles Borromeo Catholic Church, Milwaukee. Visitation will be from 9:30 a.m. until the time of services today at the church. Steinke-Lazarczyk Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Lake Geneva, is assisting the family.
Robert “Bob” H. Tomten, 91, Janesville, died Tuesday, Oct. 30, at Cedar Crest Health Care Center, Janesville. Services will be at noon Tuesday at Faith Lutheran Church, Janesville. Visitation will be from 10 a.m. until the time of services Tuesday at the church. Whitcomb-Lynch Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Janesville, is assisting the family.
