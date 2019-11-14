Gary L. Chamberlain, 79, Janesville, died Tuesday at Lakeland Health Care Center, Elkhorn. No services are planned. Schneider Funeral Home & Crematory, Janesville, is assisting the family.

John R. Kazort, 66, Delavan, died Monday at Mercyhealth Hospital and Trauma Center, Janesville. Services will be at 10 a.m. Tuesday at Southern Wisconsin Veterans Memorial Cemetery, Union Grove. Betzer Family Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Delavan, is assisting the family.

Nancy Korst, 88, Beloit, died Nov. 7 at Beloit Memorial Hospital, Beloit. Memorial services will be at 11 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 14, at St. Paul Episcopal Church, Beloit. Hansen-Gravitt Funeral Home, Beloit, is assisting the family.

Esther M. Silha, 83, Janesville, died Wednesday at Oak Park Place, Janesville. Private services will be held. Visitation will be from 1 to 5 p.m. Sunday at Henke-Clarson Funeral Home, Janesville.

Daniel W. Wobig, 31, Merritt Island, Florida, formerly of Delavan, died Sunday in Florida. Arrangements are pending. Monroe Funeral Home, Delavan, is assisting the family.