Jane G. Leach, 83, Milton, died Wednesday at Ames Family Hospice Home, Westlake, Ohio. Services will be at 11 a.m. Monday at The Connecting Church-Milton Seventh Day Baptist, Milton. Visitation will be from 10 a.m. until the time of services Monday at the church. Albrecht Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Milton, is assisting the family.

