Larry D. Hawkins, 62, Darien, died Sunday at home. No services are planned. Monroe Funeral Home, Delavan, is assisting the family.

Donald R. Kayser, 80, Burlington, died Monday at Aurora St. Luke’s Medical Center, Milwaukee. Services will be at 11 a.m. Monday at Como Community Church, Lake Geneva. Visitation will be from 1 to 4 p.m. Sunday at Haase-Lockwood & Associates Funeral Home and Crematory, Elkhorn, and from 10 a.m. until the time of services Monday at the church.

Will E. “Bill” Parker, 74, Beloit, died Sunday at home. Services will be at 10:30 a.m. Friday at Daley Murphy Wisch & Associates Funeral Home and Crematorium, Beloit. Visitation will be from 4 to 6 p.m. Thursday at the funeral home and from 9:30 a.m. until the time of services Friday at the funeral home.

Patricia L. “Patty” Ruchti, 77, Janesville, died Saturday at Cedar Crest, Janesville. Services will be at 11 a.m. Monday, Nov. 25, at Cargill United Methodist Church, Janesville. Visitation will be from 10 a.m. until the time of services Nov. 25 at the church. Whitcomb-Lynch Funeral Home & Cremation Services is assisting the family.

Brenda Jean Wopat-Holder, 70, died Friday in Pensacola, Florida. Services will be at 1 p.m. Saturday at Albrecht Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Milton. Visitation will be from 11:30 a.m. until the time of services Saturday at the funeral home.