Jennifer L. Bianchetti, 67, Janesville, died Monday at home. Arrangements are pending. Schneider Funeral Home & Crematory, Janesville, is assisting the family.

Matthew B. Ellefson, 45, Clinton, died Tuesday at Beloit Memorial Hospital, Beloit. No services are planned. Daley Murphy Wisch & Associates Funeral Home and Crematorium, Beloit, is assisting the family.

Gerald P. “Jerry” Gutkowski, 84, Lake Geneva, died Monday at Aurora Lakeland Medical Center, Elkhorn. Services will be at 11 a.m. Thursday at St. Francis De Sales Catholic Church, Lake Geneva. Visitation will be from 10 a.m. until the time of services Thursday at the church. Haase-Lockwood & Associates Funeral Home and Crematory, Elkhorn, is assisting the family.

Michael Roy Krutsch, 89, Milton, died Monday at Mercyhealth Hospital and Trauma Center, Janesville. Services will be at 2 p.m. Saturday at Albrecht Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Milton. Visitation will be from 11 a.m. until the time of services Saturday at the funeral home.

Donald E. Richards, 94, Milton, died Wednesday at Rock Haven Nursing Home, Janesville. Services will be at 2 p.m. Saturday at The Connecting Church, Milton. Visitation will be from 12:30 p.m. until the time of services Saturday at the church. Albrecht Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Milton, is assisting the family.

Richard V. Spaar, 67, Footville, died Monday at home. No services are planned. All Faiths Funeral Home, Janesville, is assisting the family.

Mark L. Spangler, 59, Janesville, died Sunday at home. Private services will be held. Schneider Funeral Home & Crematory, Janesville, is assisting the family.

Delores A. Stevens, 89, Beloit died Saturday at Cedar Crest Assisted Living, Janesville. Services will be at 2 p.m. Tuesday at Daley Murphy Wisch & Associates Funeral Home and Crematorium, Beloit. Visitation will be from 1 p.m. until the time of services Tuesday at the funeral home.

John Edward Terry, 76, Beloit, died Sunday at home. Services will be at 11 a.m. Friday at Hansen-Gravitt Funeral Home, Beloit. Visitation will be from 10 a.m. until the time of services Friday at the funeral home.

Bert P. Weeks Jr., 65, Janesville, died Monday at home. No services are planned. Daley Murphy Wisch & Associates Funeral Home and Crematorium, Beloit, is assisting the family.