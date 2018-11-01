Douglas C. Ellefson, 60, Janesville, died Tuesday at home. Arrangements are pending. Whitcomb-Lynch Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Janesville, is assisting the family.
Carl Otto Helling Sr., 76, Janesville, died Tuesday at SSM Health St. Mary’s Hospital-Janesville. Services will be at 4 p.m. Saturday at Whitcomb-Lynch Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Janesville. Visitation will be from 3 p.m. until the time of services Saturday at the funeral home.
Michael D. Knipp, 50, Edgerton, died Monday at home. A celebration of life will be from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 10, at Countryview Bar and Restaurant. Albrecht Funeral Homes & Cremation Services, Edgerton, is assisting the family.
Madelyn T. Lobbins, 89, Rockford, Illinois, died Tuesday in Rockford. Arrangements are pending. Honquest Family Funeral Home, Loves Park, Illinois, is assisting the family.
Robert E. Maryott, 73, Beloit, died Wednesday at his brother’s home in Beloit. Arrangements are pending. Brian G. Mark Funeral Home, Beloit, is assisting the family.
William C. Meinke, 59, Janesville, died Tuesday at Agrace Hospice and Palliative Care, Janesville. Private services are planned. All Faiths Funeral and Cremation Services, Janesville, is assisting the family.
Thomas Eugene Parr, 56, Beloit, died Monday at home. Services will be at 1 p.m. Saturday at Hansen-Gravitt Funeral Home, Beloit. Visitation will be from noon until the time of services Saturday at the funeral home.
Dolores Olive Reese, 88, Evansville, died Tuesday at Skaalen Nursing and Rehab Center, Stoughton. Services will be at 11 a.m. Saturday at St. John’s Lutheran Church, Evansville. Visitation will be from 10 a.m. until the time of services Saturday at the church.
Robert “Bob” H. Tomten, 91, Janesville, died Tuesday at Cedar Crest Health Care Center, Janesville. Arrangements are pending. Whitcomb-Lynch Funeral home and Cremation Services, Janesville, is assisting the family.
