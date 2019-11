Austin P. “Ozzie” Hughes, 70, Beloit, died Wednesday at home. Services will be at 1 p.m. Monday at Henke-Clarson Funeral Home, Janesville. Visitation will be from 11 a.m. until the time of services Monday at the funeral home.

Judith Joan Richards, 78, Fontana, died Oct. 26 at Geneva Lake Manor, Lake Geneva. Services will be at 11 a.m. Thursday, Nov. 14, at St. Benedict Catholic Church, Fontana. Visitation will be from 10:15 a.m. until the time of services Nov. 14 at the church.