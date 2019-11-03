Kenneth “Bud” Bellman, 94, Richmond, died Saturday at Fairhaven Retirement Community, Whitewater. Services are pending. Monroe Funeral Home, Delavan, is assisting the family.

Kenneth Frenton Currier, 68, Janesville, died Thursday at University Hospital, Madison. A memorial gathering will be from 4 to 6:30 p.m. Monday at Henke-Clarson Funeral Home, Janesville.

Joshua James Staller, 34, Janesville, died Oct. 24 at Alden Meadow Park Nursing Home, Clinton. Services are pending. Whitcomb-Lynch Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Janesville, is assisting the family.

Logan Michael Tomasello, 19, Walworth, died Thursday in Milwaukee. Services will be at 2 p.m. Thursday at Calvary Community Church, Lake Geneva. Visitation will be from 1 p.m. until the time of services Thursday at the church.

Carol J. Vitaioli, 75, Janesville, died Thursday at Willowick Assisted Living Facility, Clinton. A memorial visitation will be from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 10 at Schneider Funeral Home & Crematory, Janesville.