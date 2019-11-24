Wesley J. Foster, 86, Janesville, died Friday at Rock Haven Assisted Living Facility, Janesville. Services will be at 11:30 a.m. Wednesday at St. John Vianney Catholic Church, Janesville. Visitation will be from 10 a.m. until the time of services Wednesday at the church. Schneider Funeral Home & Crematory, Janesville, is assisting the family.

Robert W. Zastoupil, 94, Janesville, died Friday at Willowick Assisted Living, Beloit. Services will be at 10 a.m. Wednesday at St. Paul’s Evangelical Lutheran Church, Janesville. Visitation will be from 4 to 7 p.m. Tuesday at Whitcomb Lynch Funeral Home, Janesville, and from 9 a.m. until the time of services Wednesday at the church.