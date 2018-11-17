Michael G. Earleywine, 65, Janesville, died Friday at Agrace Center for Hospice & Palliative Care, Janesville. A celebration of life will be from 1 to 3 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 1, at Legends Tavern, Janesville. Whitcomb-Lynch Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Janesville, is assisting the family.
John Michael Klebba, 62, Burlington, died Friday at Zilber Family Hospice, Wauwatosa. Services will be at 11 a.m. Wednesday at Como Community Church, Lake Geneva. Visitation will be from 10 a.m. until the time of services Wednesday at the church. Steinke-Lazarczyk Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Lake Geneva, is assisting the family.
Aimeé Nicole Van Brackle, 28, Janesville, died Tuesday at home. Services will be at 1 p.m. Monday at Schneider Funeral Home & Crematory, Janesville. Visitation will be from noon until the time of services Monday at the funeral home.
