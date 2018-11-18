Merwin E. “Muff” Gerhard, 89, Janesville, died Thursday at Rock Haven Nursing Home, Janesville. Services will be at noon Monday at Roxbury Church of Christ, Janesville. Visitation will be from 11 a.m. until the time of services Monday at the church. Henke-Clarson Funeral Home, Janesville, is assisting the family.
Frank Jerry Ontl, 97, Walworth, died Wednesday at the Veterans Home in Union Grove. Arrangements are pending. Toynton Funeral Home, Walworth, is assisting the family.
Erna W. Orcutt, 97, Delavan, died Wednesday at home. Private services are planned. Toynton Funeral Home, Walworth, is assisting the family.
Roxeen Ann Woodward, 79, Janesville, died Saturday at Mercyhealth Hospital and Trauma Center, Janesville. Arrangements are pending. Schneider Funeral Home & Crematory, Janesville, is assisting the family.
