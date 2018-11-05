Gene D. Brah, 65, West Allis, died Saturday at Aurora Medical Center, West Allis. A visitation will be held from 11 a.m. to 2:15 p.m. at Mother of Perpetual Help, West Allis. Steinke-Lazarczyk Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Lake Geneva, is serving the family.

Robert M. Buetow, 96, Beloit, died Saturday at Beloit Memorial Hospital, Beloit. Services will be at 1 p.m. Sunday at Daley Murphy Wisch & Associates Funeral Home and Crematorium, Beloit. Visitation will be from 11:30 a.m. until the time of services Sunday at the funeral home.

Leland D. “Lee” Ekleberry, Jr., 64, Janesville, died Thursday at Agrace Center for Hospice and Palliative Care, Janesville. Arrangements are pending. Whitcomb-Lynch Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Janesville, is assisting the family.

Diane A. Stanik-Martin, 87, Greenfield, died Friday in Wauwatosa. Services will be at 11 a.m. Wednesday at St. Charles Borromeo Catholic Chruch, Milwaukee. Visitation will be from 9:30 a.m. until the time of services Wednesday at the church. Steinke-Lazarczyk Funeral Home And Cremation Services, Lake Geneva, is assisting the family.

Lois E. Zingle, 100, Lake Geneva, died Saturday at home. A gathering of friends and family will be from 10 a.m. to noon Saturday at Steinke-Lazarczyk Funeral Home, Lake Geneva.

