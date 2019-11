Janice Bentle, 81, Elkhorn, died Tuesday at Aurora Lakeland Medical Center, Elkhorn. Services will be at 11 a.m. Friday, Dec. 6, at St. Anne’s Catholic Church, Barrington, Illinois. Haase-Lockwood & Associates Funeral Homes and Crematory, Elkhorn, is assisting the family.

Craig Robert Craig, 79, Delavan, died Thursday at Lakeland Health Care Center, Elkhorn. Private services will be held. Betzer Funeral Home, Delavan, is assisting the family.