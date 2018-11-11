Henry J. Ells, 70, Janesville, died Friday at Delavan Health Services, Delavan. Services will be at 11 a.m. Wednesday at Whitcomb-Lynch Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Janesville. Visitation will be from 10 a.m. until the time of services Wednesday at the funeral home.
Violet S. Jones, 93, Milton, died Friday at Lakeview Assisted Living, Fond du Lac. Services will be at noon Saturday at Albrecht Funeral Homes & Cremation Services, Milton. Visitation will be from 10 a.m. until the time of services Saturday at the funeral home.
Linda L. Meyers-Kelm, 73, Elkhorn, died Saturday at Aurora Lakeland Medical Center, Elkhorn. Services will be at 11 a.m. Thursday at Haase-Lockwood & Associates Funeral Home and Crematory, Elkhorn. Visitation will be from 9 a.m. until the time of services Thursday at the funeral home.
Philip Ullius, 85, of Janesville, died Friday at Mercyhealth Hospital and Trauma Center, Janesville. No services will be held. Albrecht Funeral Homes & Cremation Services, Milton, is assisting the family.
GazetteXtra.com does not condone or review every comment. Read more in our Commenter Policy Agreement
Report comment abuse