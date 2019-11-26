Mildred C. Bedwell, 92, Elkhorn, died Friday at home. Private services will be held. Haase-Lockwood & Associates Funeral Home and Crematory, Elkhorn, is assisting the family.

Joel Gauer, 76, Darien, died Monday at home. No services are planned. Betzer Funeral Home, Delavan, is assisting the family.

Edward A. Joseph, 76, Sun Prairie, formerly of Whitewater, died Saturday at Sienna Crest, Fort Atkinson. Arrangements are pending. Monroe Funeral Home, Delavan, is assisting the family.

Wilson R. Meadows, 65, Janesville, died Sunday at Mercyhealth Hospital and Trauma Center, Janesville. Private services will be held. Schneider Funeral Home & Crematory, Janesville, is assisting the family.

Minne Jane (Peer) Ray, 77, Beloit, died Saturday in Beloit. Arrangements are pending. Foster Funeral & Cremation Service, Beloit, is assisting the family.