Alice G. Sanders, 64, Lake Ivanhoe, died Friday at home. Services will be at 1 p.m. Monday at Steinke-Lazarczyk Family Funeral Home, Lake Geneva. Visitation will be from 11 a.m. until the time of services Monday at the funeral home.

Judith Ann “Judy” Trudeau, 80, Janesville, died Tuesday at St. Elizabeth Nursing Home, Janesville. Services will be at 11 a.m. Tuesday at Good Shepherd Lutheran Church, Janesville. Visitation will be from 4 to 6 p.m. Monday at Henke-Clarson Funeral Home, Janesville, and from 10 a.m. until the time of services Tuesday at the church.

Raymond R. Unrine Jr., 87, Janesville, died Tuesday at Mercyhealth Hospital and Trauma Center, Janesville. Private services will be held. Schneider Funeral Home & Crematory, Janesville, is assisting the family.

Kathern V. Ward, 83, Delavan, formerly of Pell Lake, died Nov. 13 at home. Graveside services will be held at Linn-Hebron Cemetery, Hebron, Illinois. Steinke-Lazarczyk Family Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Lake Geneva, is assisting the family.