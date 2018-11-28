Mary E. Arndt, 98, Milton, died Saturday at Milton Senior Living, Milton. Services will be at noon Thursday at Roxbury Church of Christ, Janesville. Visitation will be from 10 a.m. until the time of services Thursday at the church. Albrecht Funeral Homes & Cremation Services, Milton, is assisting the family.
Virene N. Boughton, 88, Janesville, died Sunday at home. Private family services will be at a later date. Schneider Funeral Home & Crematory, Janesville, is assisting the family.
Karen S. Chesmore, 69, Janesville, died Tuesday at Mercyhealth Hospital and Trauma Center, Janesville. Services will be at a later date. Schneider Funeral Home & Crematory, Janesville, is assisting the family.
John Krueger, 81, Delavan, died Sunday, Nov. 18, at The Bay Rehabilitation Center, Burlington. Private services were held. Steinke-Lazarczyk Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Lake Geneva, assisted the family.
Ladine L. Osinski, 49, Pell Lake, died Monday, Nov. 19, at home. Arrangements are pending. Steinke-Lazarczyk Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Lake Geneva, is assisting the family.
Ernest Guy Winters, 64, Williams Bay, died Sunday at home. Services will be at 1 p.m. Friday at Steinke-Lazarczyk Funeral Home, Lake Geneva. Visitation will be from 11 a.m. until the time of services Friday at the funeral home.
