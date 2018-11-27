Karen L. Insolia, 74, Milton, formerly Janesville, died Saturday at Agrace Hospice and Palliative Center, Janesville. Private services are planned. Schneider Funeral Home and Crematory, Janesville, is assisting the family.
-
Nov 27Government Center
-
Nov 27Marshall Middle School
-
Nov 27Parker High School
-
Nov 27Bragii Coffee House and Wine Bar
-
Nov 27Lake Geneva Public Library
The Latest
- Janesville will purchase 47-acre site for future industrial development
- Milton School District to draft $59.96 million referendum question
- Public record for Nov. 27, 2018
- Kidd-Gilchrist's return helps Hornets beat Bucks 110-107
- Area high school basketball: Edgerton teams lose nonconference games
- Man enticed boy by posing as medical researcher
- Our Views: Elections aren't playthings for political parties
- High school wrestling preview: City, area programs leaning on young wrestlers
- Skidding Packers face steep climb to reach playoffs
- Walworth County districts cancel school, dig out from snowstorm
Latest News
Most Popular
Articles
- Janesville woman to appear on ‘Wheel of Fortune’
- Death notices for Nov. 21, 2018
- Janesville woman arrested on 4th OWI charge
- William Benjamin Church
- What started as a tiny brush fire became California’s deadliest wildfire
- Rotary Gardens holiday light show to bring the 'wow' in reverse
- Death notices for Nov. 24, 2018
- Jewel A. Liebenstein
- Public record for Nov. 23, 2018
- Public record for Nov. 21, 2018
GazetteXtra.com does not condone or review every comment. Read more in our Commenter Policy Agreement
Report comment abuse