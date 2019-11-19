Bernard “Ben” Jean Lucien Chaput, 73, Whitewater, died Friday in Whitewater. Services will be at noon Saturday, Nov. 30, at St. Patrick Catholic Church, Whitewater. Visitation will be from 11 a.m. until the time of services Nov. 30 at the church. Nitardy Funeral Home, Fort Atkinson, is assisting the family.

Timothy R. Klade, 63, Darien, died Monday at Mercy Walworth Hospital, Lake Geneva. Services will be at 11 a.m. Thursday at Our Redeemer Lutheran Church, Delavan. Visitation will be from 4 to 7 p.m. Wednesday at Monroe Funeral Home, Delavan.

Kris E. (Yoss) Mawhinney, 54, Avalon, died Sunday at SSM Health St. Mary’s Hospital, Madison. Services will be at 2 p.m. Sunday at Whitcomb-Lynch Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Janesville. Visitation will be from noon until the time of services Sunday at the funeral home.

Vernon William Roehl, 84, Janesville, died Sunday at Mercyhealth Hospital and Trauma Center, Janesville. Private services will be at a later date. Schneider Funeral Home & Crematory, Janesville, is assisting the family.