Alex J. D’Angelo, 90, Janesville, died Saturday at home. Private services will be held. All Faiths Funeral Home, Janesville, is assisting the family.

Pamela Y. Davis, 71, Janesville, died Sunday at Mercyhealth Hospital and Trauma Center, Janesville. Memorial services will be from 4 to 6 p.m. Friday at the Life Celebration Center at Schneider Funeral Home & Crematory, Janesville.

Mary S. Earl, 81, Beloit, died Monday at home. Arrangements are pending. Brian Mark Funeral Home, Beloit, is assisting the family.

Shirley Elizabeth Erdman, 95, Janesville, died Friday at Agrace Hospice, Janesville. Private services are planned. Schneider Funeral Home and Crematory, Janesville, is assisting the family.

Jesse T. Larson Sr., 77, Elkhorn, died Monday at home. Arrangements are pending. Brian Mark Funeral Home, Beloit, is assisting the family.

Irene Jane McIntyre, 93, Janesville, died Saturday at home. Services will be at noon Friday at St. Peter’s Lutheran Church, Janesville. Visitation will be from 11 a.m. until the time of services Friday at the church. Henke-Clarson Funeral Home, Janesville, is assisting the family.

James W. Shuga, 56, Milton, died Saturday at home. No services are planned. All Faiths Funeral Home, Janesville, is assisting the family.

William H. Swoger Sr., 91, Delavan, died Oct. 27 at home. Memorial services will be from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 23, at American Legion Post 95, Delavan. Betzer Funeral Home, Delavan, is assisting the family.

JoAnn Tollefson-Stapleton, 73, Janesville, died Saturday at home. Services will be at 11 a.m. Friday at Albrecht Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Edgerton. Visitation will be from 5 to 8 p.m. Thursday at the funeral home and from 10 a.m. until the time of services Friday at the funeral home.

Laima Staponaite, 47, town of Linn, died Nov. 3 at Aurora Lakeland Medical Center, Elkhorn. A celebration of life will be from 10 a.m. Saturday to noon Sunday at the Downtowner, Lake Geneva. Steinke-Lazarczyk Family Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Lake Geneva, is serving the family.

Jason R. Zinzow, 40, Milton, formerly of Elkhorn, died Sunday at home. Services will be at noon Thursday at Haase-Lockwood & Associates Funeral Home and Crematory, Elkhorn. Visitation will be from 10 a.m. until the time of services Thursday at the funeral home.

Angeline B. Zydzik, 101, of Janesville, died Monday at St. Elizabeth’s Nursing Home, Janesville. Services will be at 11 a.m. Saturday at St. William Catholic Church, Janesville. Visitation will be from 4 to 6 p.m. Friday in the chapel at Schneider Funeral Home & Crematory, Janesville, and from 10 a.m. until time of services Saturday at St. William Catholic Church.