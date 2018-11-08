Gertrude K. Airis, 101, Janesville, died Wednesday at Cedar Crest Health Care Center, Janesville. Arrangements are pending. Whitcomb-Lynch Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Janesville, is assisting the family.

Robert E. Arnold, 83, Janesville, died Tuesday at SSM Health St. Mary’s Hospital, Janesville. Services will be at 11:30 a.m. Tuesday at St. John Vianney Catholic Church, Janesville. Visitation will be from 10 a.m. until the time of services Tuesday at the funeral home. Whitcomb-Lynch Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Janesville, is assisting the family.

Bridgette “Bird” Clavey, 41, Edgerton, died Monday at Mercyhealth Hospital and Trauma Center, Janesville. Services will be at 1 p.m. Saturday at Apfel Ehlert Funeral Home and Cremation Service, Edgerton. Visitation will be from 10 a.m. until the time of services Saturday at the funeral home.

Frederick C. Geske, 72, Milwaukee, formerly Edgerton, died Monday at Froedtert Memorial Hospital, Wauwatosa. Services will be at 11 a.m. Wednesday at Apfel Ehlert Funeral Home & Cremation Service, Edgerton. Visitation will be from 10 a.m. until the time of services Wednesday at the funeral home.

James Hergert, 35, Milton, died Monday at home. Arrangements are pending. Albrecht Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Milton, is assisting the family.

Maynard “Milt” H. Mildorfer, 88, Fontana, died Tuesday at Aurora Lakeland Medical Center, Elkhorn. Services will be at 11 a.m. Wednesday at Calvary Community Church, Lake Geneva. Visitation will be from 10 a.m. until the time of services Wednesday at the church. Haase-Lockwood & Associates Funeral Home and Crematory, Elkhorn, is assisting the family.

Patricia A. Otto, 89, Janesville, died Saturday at Mercyhealth Hospital and Trauma Center, Janesville. Services will be at 10:30 a.m. Saturday at Henke-Clarson Funeral Home, Janesville. Visitation will be from 8:30 a.m. until the time of services Saturday at the funeral home.

Travis P. Prater, 23, Edgerton, died Sunday at home. No services are planned. Albrecht Funeral Homes & Cremation Services, Edgerton, is assisting the family.

