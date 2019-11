Edwin Luling Nash, 88, Janesville, died Tuesday at Agrace Hospice and Palliative Care, Janesville. Services will be at 6 p.m. Friday, Nov. 22, at Schneider Funeral Home & Crematory, Janesville. Visitation will be from 3 p.m. until the time of services Nov. 22 at the funeral home.

Michael Patrick Terry, 58, Janesville, died Monday in Janesville. Memorial services will be at a later date. Whitcomb-Lynch Funeral Home & Crematory, Janesville, is assisting the family.