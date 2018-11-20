William B. Church, 21, Evansville, died Saturday in the town of Union. Services will be at 11 a.m. Saturday at Ward-Hurtley Funeral Home, Evansville. Visitation will be from 4 to 8 p.m. Friday at the funeral home.
Norbert A. Fike, 98, Beloit, died Monday at home. Arrangements are pending at Brian G. Mark Funeral Home, Beloit.
Donald H. Hansen, 81, Janesville, died Monday at Mercyhealth Hospital and Trauma Center, Janesville. Schneider Funeral Home & Crematory, Janesville, is assisting the family.
William Gene Larson, 60, Beloit, died Nov. 11 at Beloit Memorial Hospital, Beloit. Services will be at 1 p.m. Wednesday at Hansen-Gravitt Funeral Home, Beloit. Visitation will be from 11 a.m. until the time of services Wednesday at the funeral home.
Stanley D. Myers, 86, Janesville, died Sunday at home. Services will be at 11 a.m. Saturday at First Lutheran Church, Janesville. Visitation will be from 10 a.m. until the time of services Saturday at the church. Whitcomb-Lynch Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Janesville, is assisting the family.
Malinda A. Peterson, 56, Lake Geneva, died Saturday at home. Private services were held. Steinke-Lazarczyk Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Lake Geneva, assisted the family.
