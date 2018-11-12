Helen J. Larson, 89, Janesville, died Sunday at SSM Health St. Mary’s Hospital, Madison. Arrangements are pending. Henke-Clarson Funeral Home, Janesville, is assisting the family.
Frank Stratton, 87, Sun City, Arizona, formerly of Janesville, died Sunday at the Agrace Center for Hospice & Palliative Care in Janesville. Arrangements are pending. Henke-Clarson Funeral Home, Janesville, is assisting the family.
Betty L. Updike, 84, Edgerton, died Friday at home. Services will be held at 11 a.m. Thursday at Fulton Church, Fulton. Visitation will be from 5 to 7 p.m. Wednesday at Albrecht Funeral Homes & Cremation Services, Edgerton, and from 10 a.m. until the time of services Thursday at the church.
