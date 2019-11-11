John B. Wilson, 87, Janesville, died Saturday at Mercyhealth Hospital and Trauma Center, Janesville. Services will be at 11 a.m. Friday at First Baptist Church, Janesville. Visitation will be from 4 to 6 p.m. Thursday at the Schneider Funeral Home & Crematory, Janesville, and from 10 a.m. until the time of services Friday at the church.

