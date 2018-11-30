James E. Brown, 83, Elkhorn, died Thursday at Luther Manor, Wauwatosa. Services will be at 10 a.m. Thursday at Monroe Funeral Home, Delavan. Visitation will be from 9 a.m. until the time of services Thursday at the funeral home. Monroe Funeral Home, Delavan, is assisting the family.
Helen Cleland, 61, Orfordville, died Wednesday at Select Specialty Hospital, Madison. Services will be at noon Tuesday at Schneider Funeral Home & Crematory, Janesville. Visitation will be from 11 a.m. until the time of services Tuesday at the funeral home.
Joseph C. Greene, 78, Beloit, died Thursday at Mercyhealth Hospital and Trauma Center, Janesville. Arrangements are pending. Brian G. Mark Funeral Home, Beloit, is assisting the family.
Gerald Keith ”Jerry” Peckham, 69, Beloit, died Wednesday at home. Private services will be held at a later date. Hansen-Gravitt Funeral Home, Beloit, is assisting the family.
