Christopher D. Gullickson, 40, of Elkhorn, formerly Edgerton, died Wednesday at home. Services will be at 3 p.m. Sunday at Albrecht Funeral Homes & Cremation Services, Edgerton. Visitation will be from 1 p.m. until the time of services Sunday at the funeral home.
Angela L. Hines, 48, Janesville, died Monday at Beloit Memorial Hospital, Beloit. Arrangements are pending. Albrecht Funeral Homes & Cremation Services, Milton, is assisting the family.
Betty J. Saunders, 86, Milton, died Tuesday at home. Services will be at noon Saturday at St. Mary Catholic Church, Milton. Visitation will be from 9 a.m. until the time of services Saturday at the church. Whitcomb-Lynch Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Janesville, is assisting the family.
Richard Neil Wallace, 87, Beloit, died Wednesday at home. A memorial service will be held at a later date. Daley Murphy Wisch & Associates Funeral Services, Beloit, assisted the family.
Lawrence H. Whiting III, 68, Lake Geneva, died Sunday at home. Services will be at 2 p.m. Saturday at Steinke-Lazarczyk Funeral Home, Lake Geneva. Visitation will be from 1 p.m. until the time of services Saturday at the funeral home.
