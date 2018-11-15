Christopher D. Gullickson, 40, of Elkhorn, formerly Edgerton, died Wednesday at home. Services will be at 3 p.m. Sunday at Albrecht Funeral Homes & Cremation Services, Edgerton. Visitation will be from 1 p.m. until the time of services Sunday at the funeral home.

Angela L. Hines, 48, Janesville, died Monday at Beloit Memorial Hospital, Beloit. Arrangements are pending. Albrecht Funeral Homes & Cremation Services, Milton, is assisting the family.

Betty J. Saunders, 86, Milton, died Tuesday at home. Services will be at noon Saturday at St. Mary Catholic Church, Milton. Visitation will be from 9 a.m. until the time of services Saturday at the church. Whitcomb-Lynch Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Janesville, is assisting the family.

Richard Neil Wallace, 87, Beloit, died Wednesday at home. A memorial service will be held at a later date. Daley Murphy Wisch & Associates Funeral Services, Beloit, assisted the family.

Lawrence H. Whiting III, 68, Lake Geneva, died Sunday at home. Services will be at 2 p.m. Saturday at Steinke-Lazarczyk Funeral Home, Lake Geneva. Visitation will be from 1 p.m. until the time of services Saturday at the funeral home.

GazetteXtra.com does not condone or review every comment. Read more in our Commenter Policy Agreement

  • Keep it clean. Comments that are obscene, vulgar or sexually oriented will be removed. Creative spelling of such terms or implied use of such language is banned, also.
  • Don't threaten to hurt or kill anyone.
  • Be nice. No racism, sexism or any other sort of -ism that degrades another person.
  • Harassing comments. If you are the subject of a harassing comment or personal attack by another user, do not respond in-kind. Use the "Report comment abuse" link below to report offensive comments.
  • Share what you know. Give us your eyewitness accounts, background, observations and history.
  • Do not libel anyone. Libel is writing something false about someone that damages that person's reputation.
  • Ask questions. What more do you want to know about the story?
  • Stay focused. Keep on the story's topic.
  • Help us get it right. If you spot a factual error or misspelling, email newsroom@gazettextra.com or call 1-800-362-6712.
  • Remember, this is our site. We set the rules, and we reserve the right to remove any comments that we deem inappropriate.

Report comment abuse